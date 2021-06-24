Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Britney Spears Claims During Conservatorship Hearings She’s Barred From Removing Her IUD or Getting Married

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears stated that she has been lying about being happy with her conservatorship arrangement, which involved her not being allowed to get re-married, remove her IUD and have a kid. She announced intentions to file a petition asking for it to end and requested that the hearings be made open to the public.

music.mxdwn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Getting Married#Bessemer Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears Reveals She Is Forced to Have an IUD, Cannot Get Married, or Have More Children

Today, Britney Spears remotely appeared in court to present her case to have her conservatorship ended. What the pop icon revealed was heartbreaking and shocking. Though we knew that Britney was likely being taken advantage of (mainly by her father, Jamie Spears, who for years controlled his daughter's finances) it was horrifying to hear Britney describe what she went through.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
MusicHuffingtonPost

5 Alarming Claims From Britney Spears' Testimony, Including Forced IUD Use

Pop music icon Britney Spears stunned the public with a series of revelations about the terms of her conservatorship on Wednesday, telling a judge overseeing the legal arrangement that it is “abusive” and has left her “traumatized.”. Spears, 39, spoke before Judge Brenda Penny after asking for the chance to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Is It Legal to Prevent Britney Spears From Having a Baby and Removing Her IUD?

Britney Spears publicly faced a judge in open court this week, for the first time since she was placed under a conservatorship nearly 13 years ago. Her testimony was explosive. In asking the court to put an end to her conservatorship altogether, Spears came forward with numerous severe allegations including being drugged, forced to work, having no privacy and being required to change in front of caretakers who saw her nude, not being allowed to see her friends and even being prevented from growing her family.
Celebritiespapernewsnetwork.com

Britney Spears makes rare public testimony regarding her conservatorship: “I have IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant” : Bollywood News

Grammy-award-winning singer Britney Spears stood up for herself after 13 years of silence. In a rare testimony on June 23 where the hearing was made public to the media, she spoke about “abusive” guardianship, which left her traumatised and depressed. On Wednesday, during a hearing in Los Angeles, the United...
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'She should know we believe her': Nicky and Kathy Hilton support Britney Spears after singer referenced Paris Hilton's boarding school abuse claims in shocking conservatorship hearing

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her mother Kathy Hilton are supporting Britney Spears after the singer revealed a documentary by Paris Hilton was a deciding factor in speaking out against her 'abusive' conservatorship. In the documentary, I Am Paris, the heiress alleged to suffering years of abuse at a private school.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Using Britney Spears’ Struggles To Self-Promote On Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are not letting Lisa Rinna and her big lips get away with not “owning it” for real this season. After last year’s crusade against Denise Richards, some viewers haven’t been happy that Rinna would throw away a 20-year friendship over a rumor started by Brandi Glanville. Rinna was one […] The post Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Using Britney Spears’ Struggles To Self-Promote On Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
Women's HealthMSNBC

Britney Spears’ testimony on being prevented from removing her IUD sparks conversation about reproductive rights

Pop star Britney Spears’ revelation that she is being prevented from removing an IUD by her conservators is sparking conversation about reproductive rights, disability rights, and bodily autonomy. Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood, and Joyce Vance, former U.S. Attorney, MSNBC contributor, and University of Alabama Law Professor, join American Voices host to talk about how courts have historically been weaponized to sideline “inconvenient women”.
Celebritiesromper.com

Britney Spears Wants Another Baby, But Says Her Dad Won’t Let Her Remove Her IUD

After 13 years of living within the confines of a conservatorship, Britney Spears delivered a powerful and heartbreaking 24-minute public statement to Judge Brenda Penny about what it has been like for her. The 39-year-old pop star spoke about many aspects of her life, including the lack of power she’s had to make even the most fundamental decisions about her own body. Spears, a grown mother of two children, said she isn’t allowed to have her IUD removed so she can have more children.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne: ‘I Feel We Need to Make Sure… She Was Heard’

After hearing Britney Spears’ 20-minute testimony, her mom Lynne Spears is reportedly a “very concerned mother.”. Lynne’s attorney Gladstone Jones was present during the hearing and reportedly addressed the court on her behalf. According to Vulture, Jones said, "I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears. One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."