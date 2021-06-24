One person dead in large semi fire on I-40 at Mount Juliet Road

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after he lost control of his tractor trailer going westbound on Interstate 40 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver of that tractor trailer as 80-year-old Luther Stinson, of Nashville. Troopers said Stinson crashed into a bridge column on the Mount Juliet Road overpass and then the tractor-trailer caught fire. Firefighters found Stinson dead inside the truck after they put out the fire.