Nashville, TN

One person dead in large semi fire on I-40 at Mount Juliet Road

By Ryan Breslin
WSMV
 4 days ago

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A man is dead after he lost control of his tractor trailer going westbound on Interstate 40 just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver of that tractor trailer as 80-year-old Luther Stinson, of Nashville. Troopers said Stinson crashed into a bridge column on the Mount Juliet Road overpass and then the tractor-trailer caught fire. Firefighters found Stinson dead inside the truck after they put out the fire.

www.wsmv.com
