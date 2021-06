I admit that I was one of those people who drove me vegetarian crazy friends, “But how do you get there.” enough protein? “Like the majority of society, I thought he was the only one real the way to get all the protein we need for optimal functioning was through animal products. Well, folks, after years of delving into the subject, it has opened my eyes that taking a plant-based diet has great benefits for both of our bodies. and for the planet. That’s why I’ve packed some of my favorite vegetarian dinners with protein.