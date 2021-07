Blood supplies are critically low, and medical experts want to reassure people that even during the pandemic, it is safe to donate. “We are experiencing such significant blood shortages that many of our hospitals are down to critical levels,” said Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association. “We continue to collaborate with our American Red Cross partners and encourage every Granite Stater who is able to donate blood to do so soon so that we can increase blood supplies across the state.”