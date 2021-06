Fayetteville, N.C. — A Hope Mills man was charged Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Fayetteville security guard, police said. Dahsir Thomas Welch, 22, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, now faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was being held without bond in the Cumberland County jail.