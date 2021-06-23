Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

A Soldiers Experience; June 27 Recognized as PTSD Awareness Day

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former Infantry Officer with two deployments to Afghanistan, this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reported that somewhere between 10 to 15 % of Veterans have a clinical diagnosis for post-traumatic stress. That number is likely far greater. A recent survey suggests that more than a quarter of our population believes PTSD is incurable and those who have it are dangerous and mentally unstable — it is for this reason that so many Veterans refuse to seek help. 22 Veterans will take their own life today, two thirds of them will have never stepped foot inside a VA facility — 15 Veterans will die today without ever asking for help.

opelikaobserver.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Infantry#Veterans#Nco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
PTSD
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Veteran shares his recovery journey in honor of PTSD Awareness Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- June is Veteran Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, Awareness Month. Officials at Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center are urging friends and families of veterans to understand the signs and triggers of PTSD. Hans Drupiewski, a clinical intern for Mount Carmel Behavioral Services and a veteran, shared his own experiences The post Colorado Veteran shares his recovery journey in honor of PTSD Awareness Month appeared first on KRDO.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team: Providence VA hospital tech prevents veteran suicide

Over the winter, Rudy Rey received a late-night call from a friend and fellow Marine who was contemplating suicide. His friend was dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. It didn't help that he had also been heavily drinking. "Are you serious? What are you talking about? What do you...
Washington, DCWJLA

National PTSD Awareness Day

Washington ABC7 — Sunday is National PTSD Awareness Day.... which stands for post traumatic stress disorder. And this weekend is a good time to check-in with those we love... To see if they're having problems with handling a past trauma. Dr. Dominique Neptune, The Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health at the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center joined us to tell us more.
Mental HealthGreensburg Daily News

Commentary: Sunday is PTSD Awareness Day

PTSD stands for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and is a condition that many veterans and non-veterans alike suffer. Sunday, June 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms, and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former...
AdvocacyNewnan Times-Herald

June 27 focuses on raising awareness for PTSD

Dan Solla enlisted in the infantry when he was a senior in high school. After the events that occurred on 9/11, he said he knew he wanted to help. When he graduated in 2002, he went to infantry school — three weeks after his 18th birthday. He was there for four months.
Virginia StatePosted by
The Hill

Veterans with PTSD do better at the VA

The men sitting in the conference room at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) clinic in Mare Island, Calif., are all Vietnam veterans in their late 60s and early 70s. After suffering for decades from panic attacks, nightmares, flashbacks, anger and other assorted symptoms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), they’re now part of a weekly PTSD support group.
Militarywypr.org

A Disabled Veteran Tells His Story For National PTSD Awareness Day

Today is National PTSD Awareness Day, and we're going to tell you one story of an American veteran of the Iraq war and his wife and the toll post-traumatic stress disorder took on their relationship. Their story is featured in the current season of NPR's podcast, Rough Translation. NPR's Quil Lawrence is cohosting that season, and he joins us now. Hi, Quil.
Militarymynews13.com

Report: Suicides outpace combat deaths for post-9/11 service members

A new report examining the human cost of war found that both veterans and active service members of post-9/11 conflicts have an alarmingly high rate of deaths by suicide. The paper, published as part of the Costs of War research initiative at Brown University, found that around 7,057 service members were killed in the line of duty during the “Global War on Terror,” namely the almost two decades since George W. Bush announced the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.
wtoc.com

Veteran nonprofits team up to promote PTSD Awareness Month

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Nonprofits from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are teaming and working together during PTSD Awareness Month. Built for relaxation and a place for veterans to refocus, Operation Patriots FOB sits on over 260 acres in Ridgeland, S.C. “Anything to get guys outdoors, back around each other...
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

June 27 – National PTSD Awareness Day

Since 2010, America has observed National PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) Awareness Day each year on June 27. In 2014, the US Senate prolonged the observance, designating the month of June as National PTSD Awareness Month. Both designations came as the result of organizations and individuals wishing to better inform the public about the realities of PTSD, eliminate the stigma surrounding it and encourage people to seek help if they’re struggling with it.
Healthvintonjacksoncourier.com

This holiday, be mindful of those living with PTSD

With our nation’s birthday coming this weekend, it’s important to be mindful of those who have served to keep us at home safe and free. Fireworks can be aweinspiring and fascinating to some but to others they can be frightening or triggering. For those living with Posttramuatic Stress Disorder, a...
MilitaryUnion Leader

1 in 3 members of military have arthritis

Arthritis is the No. 1 cause of disability in the United States, but arthritis disproportionately affects people in the military service, according to the Arthritis Foundation. In the general civilian population, the average rate of arthritis is 1 in 4, but in the military that increases to 1 in 3...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

This Sunday was PTSD Awareness Day. Here's what you need to know.

Military service members and veterans often suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, a mental health condition that develops after experiencing trauma. Suicides of military members jumped by about 20 percent in 2020 as compared to the same time period in 2019. A new study found that the suicide rate has continued...