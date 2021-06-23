Cheryl Treland named Musky Fest grand marshal

The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce has named Cheryl Treland as the 2021 grand marshal for the 71st annual Musky Festival parade. Treland grew up in the Hayward area and is a graduate of Hayward High School. Following graduation, she attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, where she completed a bachelor’s degree in education. After six years teaching high school physical education in Beaver Dam and Green Bay, and several years selling insurance as the manager of Boncler Insurance in Hayward, Treland returned to resort life to help run and grow the family business — Treeland Resorts — to what it is today.