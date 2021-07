Washington – Juicy smoked brisket and dry-rubbed ribs that have been smoked for hours are just some of the mouthwatering dishes you can get at K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ. The restaurant got its interesting name from the owners. Kendra Knoblock is a teacher in the Romeo area and her students kept mispronouncing her name. Eventually, she told them to call her K-Block, and said it would be her “rapper” name, which all the kids got a kick out of. Turns out, according to Urban Dictionary, K-Block means “where the party started” and they thought it was the perfect name for a restaurant.