Getting back in the swing of traveling comes with its own learning after over a year of staying close to home. But if you've had a baby in the last two years or are a parent to young child, your vacation prep is on a whole different level. To help navigate the do's and don'ts of summer family travel this year—from the questions to ask your Airbnb host ahead of booking to what destinations make for great family-friendly vacations—we've tapped two supertravelers and new moms, Traveler's Erin Florio and journalist Oneika Raymond, for this week's special Women Who Travel episode.