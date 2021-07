Alas, we have a pattern change to talk about. Additionally, there is a newly minted tropical system that will move into the Caribbean Sea this weekend. Next 24 Hours: Showers will dissipate after midnight, if not earlier. Skies will be mostly cloudy into the morning with low temperatures in the low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Thursday. Highs will be about two degrees either side of 90 depending on when the cool down showers fall over your location.