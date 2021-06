Sussex has long played host to an astounding mix of British and international artists and writers. Since the early 20th century, the county has been occupied by modernist communities who forged the way when it came to artistic innovation. Today it is home to several important galleries, museums, houses and public buildings which continue to reflect this spirit of modern creativity. The latest gallery to open its doors in the area is Newlands House in Petworth which, like so many new enterprises, has had a tumultuous first year. The gallery launched in March 2020 just as Covid took hold in the UK. In spite of this, the exhibition calendar is impressive. Currently on show is a display of works by one of the twentieth century’s most celebrated artists, Joan Miro. It is a joyful survey of his lyrical and uncanny paintings, sculptures and works on paper. On July 24 the space will be taken over by Sean Scully and Liliane Tomasko, husband and wife artists who both deal in abstraction in very different ways.