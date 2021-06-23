More's DIY expert Eric G helps you get your summer outdoor space ready for a countertop

Picturing yourself gently rocking in the summer sun while a warm breeze blows? We can see why, and the rocking chair is only one piece of the Charme outdoor furniture collection. Designed by Antonio De Marco for Roberti, it also includes several seating options and two marble-topped coffee tables, along with a full-size dining table and dining chairs for the ultimate in entertaining. The woven rope used in the seating designs emphasizes the backs of the chairs, armchairs, rocking chairs and sofas, while the tension of the material adapts to your body for the ultimate in comfort. Charme is available in a warm bronze finish or classic white. Bonus: These furniture pieces work just as well indoors as they do out!