At noon on Monday, July 5, Tropical Storm Elsa was on the south coast of central Cuba and will be moving inland soon over a semi-hilly area—not the more mountainous terrain that often weakens tropical storms. The storm, now with 65-miles-per-hour sustained winds, also won’t be over Cuba long enough to drop its intensity much. When Elsa emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, the storm should regain any strength it does lose.