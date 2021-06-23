Cancel
Opelika, AL

OHS Students Recognized for Philanthropic Work

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Philanthropy 101 presentation was held on Thursday, June 19, in the Opelika Center for Performing Arts at Opelika High School. The presentation honored 19 Opelika High School students who participated in the three-week Philanthropy 101 course this summer. The group of rising seniors spent the last few weeks visiting and researching local non-profit agencies, along with learning the principles of philanthropy. Each student was awarded $1,200 (funded by the W. James Samford, Jr. Foundation) to donate a minimum of $700 to the non-profit of their choice. The presentation of gifts was done by representing members from the BigHouse Foundation, O’Grows, Storybook Farm, East Alabama Food Bank, Art Haus, Exoduc Ranch and Miracle Legacy of East Alabama.

opelikaobserver.com
Community Policy
#Philanthropic#Opelika High School#The Bighouse Foundation#O Grows Storybook Farm#East Alabama Food Bank#Exoduc Ranch
