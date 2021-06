Marcus Stroman gave the Mets another top-shelf pitching performance on Thursday night, only this time they let it go to waste. The righthander out of Patchogue-Medford High fired seven innings of two-run ball at the Cubs in the finale of the teams’ four-game series, but ended up the loser as the Mets couldn’t put together any real offense against Chicago righty Kyle Hendricks and three relievers. They managed just two hits and advanced only one runner past second base in a 2-0 loss before 16,826 at Citi Field as the Cubs sidestepped a sweep.