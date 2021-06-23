‘The Soul of a Community’: Glenn Janss on the how the SVMoA got its start

The founding of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts paralleled the start of a new era for America’s legendary Sun Valley Resort. The Union Pacific Railroad Company under Averell Harriman had established the first destination ski resort in the United States in 1936, drawing celebrities and the rich and famous from around the country and around the world. But by the late 1960s the company had discontinued rail line service through the Wood River Valley. Some thought the once grand Sun Valley Resort had seen its day as other more modern winter resorts were springing up around the country.