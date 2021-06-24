Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe Police Department Officer-Involved Shooting

krwg.org
 6 days ago

On June 23, 2021, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD). Investigators learned that on June 23, 2021, at approximately 10:07 a.m., SFPD responded to a fight and shooting incident at DeVargas Park (302 West DeVargas Street) in Santa Fe, NM. SFPD officers searched the area and located a male suspect who was armed with a handgun. A foot pursuit ensued which led down Old Santa Fe Trail and Alameda Street. The male suspect ran north on Old Santa Fe Trail and into a crowded tourist area. At that point, the male suspect turned towards the SFPD officers and pointed the handgun at them. A SFPD officer discharged his department issued firearm towards the male suspect at least once, striking him.

www.krwg.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#New Mexico State Police#Sfpd#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left intact a nationwide pause on evictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 5-4 vote rejected an emergency request from a group of landlords asking the court to effectively end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium, which is set to run through July.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
POTUSCNN

June 29 coronavirus news

Delta variant now accounts for 26% of coronavirus cases in US, CDC estimates. The Delta variant of coronavirus now accounts for 26% of Covid-19 cases in the US, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. The CDC updated its estimates of which variants are circulating on Tuesday. The...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

GOP mega-donor funding deployment of South Dakota troops to border

A Republican mega-donor's nonprofit is funding the deployment of South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem 's (R ) office confirmed to The Hill that Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation made a private donation to the state in an effort to fund its National Guard presence at the border.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...