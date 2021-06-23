Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Falls, WI

Jeffrey P. Habas

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffrey Paul Habas, 58, of Park Falls, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday June 17, 2021. He was born on September 29, 1962, in Park Falls, the son of James and Jean (Ante) Habas. He was a lifetime resident of Park Falls. Jeff was a self-employed carpenter and took extreme pride in his work. He was an exceptionally talented man who was a self-taught painter and musician, playing guitar, harp, violin, piano, and organ. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

www.apg-wi.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Falls, WI
City
Grafton, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Ashland, WI
City
Mason, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Minneapolis#Violin#Piano#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.