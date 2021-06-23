Jeffrey P. Habas

Jeffrey Paul Habas, 58, of Park Falls, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday June 17, 2021. He was born on September 29, 1962, in Park Falls, the son of James and Jean (Ante) Habas. He was a lifetime resident of Park Falls. Jeff was a self-employed carpenter and took extreme pride in his work. He was an exceptionally talented man who was a self-taught painter and musician, playing guitar, harp, violin, piano, and organ. He enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.