Government

The Medford City Council will hold meetings on Tuesdays at City Hall, beginning at 7 p.m. Meetings will be televised on Channel 22. Medford Health Matters holds meetings the first Thursday of every month, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in Medford City Hall, 85 George P. Hassett Drive. Medford Health Matters mission is to foster an environment of wellness and healthy lifestyles for all those who live, learn, work and play in the city of Medford. Meetings are open to the public.