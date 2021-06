Police say a man in India pushed his wife and two daughters into a well and then threw stones at them from above as he was angry at his wife for not giving birth to a son.The couple’s eight-year-old daughter died by drowning in the well while the mother and a six-month-old infant survived the ordeal, police confirmed.The incident happened in Chhatarpur city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, when the accused Raja Bhaiya Yadav was bringing his wife and daughters back from her in-laws’ house.Speaking to The Independent, police superintendent Sachin Sharma said the accused...