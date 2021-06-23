Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Former IU blue chip recruit Miller back in the game

By Kevin Brockway CNHI Sports Indiana
Washington Times-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON – The path from blue chip basketball recruit to Indiana Hoosier and beyond has led Charlie Miller on a calling to help others achieve their own hoop dreams. Miller, 44, has developed a successful grassroots basketball program in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. But it didn’t come without risk. Miller’s wife was eight months pregnant with the couple’s first child when he quit a successful corporate job close to nine years ago to pursue his passion.

www.washtimesherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Knight
Person
Mike Woodson
Person
Charlie Miller
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Chip#Baseball#Boys Basketball#Indiana Hoosier#Attack Basketball Academy#Aau#The University Of Miami#Hoosiers#The Ncaa Tournament#Iu#Texas Tech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...