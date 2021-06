Scattered throughout California is an assortment of different cities in Los Angeles county that visitors from anywhere around the world should consider experiencing, or even relocating to for a new place to call home. From high-rise city buildings to the newest outlying suburbs, the list of interesting cities in the Los Angeles county area is steadily growing. If you’re ever touring the area of Los Angeles, make sure to be on the lookout for these popular cities to visit so you can experience the lovely atmosphere they’re each known for.