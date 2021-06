After Blink-182 bassist-singer Mark Hoppus revealed on Wednesday (June 23) that he is battling cancer, Tom DeLonge expressed his support for his longtime bandmate. "I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now," tweeted singer-guitarist DeLonge, who co-founded the band with Hoppus in 1992 and performed in the trio until 2015. "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack."