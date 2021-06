LINCOLN — Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt, who in his first full season led the Huskers to a Big Ten title, appears headed for a pay raise. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos told The World-Herald on Tuesday that he sat down last week with Bolt to review the season after Nebraska nearly knocked off No. 1 Arkansas in an NCAA regional. He may have another chat with Bolt this week as the program embarks on Wednesday’s Big Red Blitz tour. Moos regularly chats with his coaches at the ends of seasons to review what they accomplished and what they need.