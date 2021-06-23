What Tattoos Do Montanans Get More than Other States?

It is your typical Montana summer. Hot temperatures have finally arrived. It has been a rather mild summer so far in Big Sky Country. But, the summer heat has made itself known. And we have only just begun. The temperatures are expected to be back in the mid to upper 90s though the weekend. And remain that way through the next 2 weeks. You know what that means? That means it is going to get sticky. You are going to be chugging water and searching for any opportunity to jump in the Clark Fork. It is going to be a couple weeks where you find your self waking up at dawn just to close the windows in your house, and hopefully trap what little cool air you got inside your house.