Buchanan County, MO

Citizens committee to determine how to allocate $19 million

By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Rescue Plan Act citizens committee has a big task ahead, as they have two months to decide where the first installment of $19 million should be allocated. “We’ve been given an amazing opportunity,” said Tama Wagner, the committee chairwoman. “I don’t think very often $38 million lands in a community the size of ours. What I hope we really do is be very thoughtful and very strategic about how we use those funds.”

www.newspressnow.com
