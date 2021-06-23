How many local high schools will have girls flag football this fall? Here’s what we know.

The AHSAA announced in April that girls flag football would be a sanctioned sport beginning this fall. Slowly but surely, several local high schools have jumped on board. The Opelika-Auburn News has learned seven schools are hoping to field a girls flag football team for the AHSAA’s inaugural season: Auburn High, Central-Phenix City, Smiths Station, Opelika, LaFayette, Loachapoka and Notasulga. Six of the schools appear to be all systems go on their programs, while Notasulga athletic director Anthony Jones said the school has been discussing it but have yet to make an agreement.