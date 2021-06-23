WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe storms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding Thursday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re calling a Severe Weather Alert Day as the potential for heavy rainfall works into the mountains along a cold front. We’re watching a cold front well to our north and west this Wednesday, and that will combine with the heat and humidity we have around to develop more showers and storms this evening and overnight. Just like the past couple of days, these could be on the strong side, with brief gusty to damaging winds being the main threat as these storms start to fall apart. In fact, we do have a Marginal (1/5) Risk for severe weather in effect for the remainder of the day today.