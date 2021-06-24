Cancel
Terrebonne Parish, LA

New Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank Building to Help with Parish Emergency Response

By Heidi Guidry
houmatimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrebonne Churches United Food Bank (TCU) is proud to announce plans for a storage facility that will increase emergency response in the parish tremendously. The local delegation has managed to help get one-time funding of $600,000 approved to help with the project. The new facility will lay aside the main...

www.houmatimes.com
