Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

New Report Shows More Economic Stability is Needed for Montana Families

By Nick Chrestenson
Posted by 
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prior to the pandemic, Montana was making progress in many areas of child well-being, according to the 2021 KIDS COUNT Data Book developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Montana moved up in the health rankings with a decline in overweight or obese children and low birthweight births. However, thousands of families still struggle to afford housing, and many make poverty-level wages. KIDS COUNT Coordinator Xanna Burg explains.

kyssfm.com
Community Policy
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stability#Economic Recovery#Education System#Montanans#American#Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Relationships
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Alarming Connection of Human Caused Wildfires and 4th of July

University of Montana Fire Scientist Phillip Higuera is one of 120 researchers who are urging all Montanans to forego the use of fireworks on the 4th of July. Their article, “Over 100 fire scientists urge the U.S. West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry Fourth of July,” was published in the nonprofit media outlet The Conversation on June 30.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Top Traffic Tickets That Increase Montana Auto Insurance Costs

I'm looking for the biggest piece of wood I can find to knock on right now as I mention that I've never caused an auto accident. So thankfully I haven't had my insurance prices jump because of that. But it's not just accidents that show up on this list of the 12 traffic tickets that increase auto insurance costs annually in Montana - some of the others on the list are just a result of bad decision making.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Here Are The FWP Updates To Your Online Montana Hunter Planning Map

Yes, we are talking hunting seasons in the blistering July heat. Because lots of Montana hunters are probably doing the same thing. With at least six updates, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is getting a jump on helpful information in 2021 that will hopefully assist Montana's hunters in numerous ways. FWP’s online Hunt Planner Map is a free interactive mapping website for researching hunting opportunities in the state.
Law EnforcementPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Health and Law Enforcement Sound the Alarm over Fentanyl Deaths

State officials said this week that the alarming increase of fentanyl-related fatalities in Montana that occurred in 2020 does not appear to be slowing down. The Montana Department of Justice’s State Crime Lab reported 41 fentanyl-related deaths in 2020, up from 19 in 2019. Through May 2021, there have already been 22 total confirmed fentanyl-related fatalities, including 11 statewide in April alone.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Where Missoula and Billings Rank on the List of Best-Run Cities

It seems like whenever we post any sort of article about Missoula on our social media pages it brings the comments from two different groups of opinion. There's the ones that will jump in with the positive thoughts, mention how great of a city Missoula is, and have nothing but good things to say. And then there's the other side.....where no matter what the story is about, the comments are all negative and talk about how great Missoula used to be but no longer is. This seems like one of those exact stories that leads to both types of commenters wanting to express their thoughts.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Will A Montana ‘Heat Dome’ Accelerate Wildfire Season?

We are coming up on some hot temperatures. Triple digit temps are forecasted for this week in western Montana. Meaning it won't take long for what little moisture we have left to dry up and elevate the fire danger. Much of the western US is already experiencing an extreme drought. This drought is causing more and more wildfires. Some of which are burning simultaneously. Which stretches wildland fire fighting resources thinner and thinner.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Forget Renting a Million Dollar Lake Home, You Can Now Stay in a Montana Silo

Earlier this year we took a road trip to Choteau, an area I have never visited. It was a gorgeous spring sunset drive and we started seeing so many silos that I told the teenagers that I was shuttling that I should start taking pictures of all of the grain bins. At first I was kidding, but eventually I did begin stopping to take pics. Maybe it's the Montana in me but there is something really beautiful and majestic about a coupla silos in the middle of nowhere.
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula and the $1.85 Million Dollar Marshall Mountain

Marshall Mountain has been an iconic part of Missoula over the decades, with night skiing, gondola rides, mountain bike races and lots of wedding receptions. Now, thanks to some very generous benefactors, Missoula city and county may have the opportunity to take ownership of Marshall Mountain, if all goes according to plan, and if nearly $2 million can be raised.
Hamilton, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Tonix CEO Lederman Visits Future Bitterroot Site

The head of Tonix Pharmaceuticals came to Montana this week to see the building site for a new facility in Hamilton. CEO Dr. Seth Lederman stopped by Helena first and met with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who expressed his support for the bioscience development in an area already established as a center for such activity in the state. Hamilton is also home to the Rocky Mountain Laboratories of the NIAID of the National Institutes of Health. A private production facility of GlaxoSmithKline is also located in the town.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Infamous Bakery That Refused Same-Sex Couple Moves To Montana

You may remember this case back in 2013 which ended up getting national media attention, but here's a quick summary: a woman walked into a bakery in Oregon to order a wedding cake. When the bakery found out that she was marrying another woman, they refused to serve her, citing their religious beliefs. What followed was a years-long legal battle which has gone back and forth, and spurred a ton of discussion in the public about discrimination and the rights of LGBTQIA+ people.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Make Sure You Know These Montana Watercraft Laws

The heat is on and Montanans are flocking to the water. Game wardens are telling us that they are seeing many recreation lovers out of compliance. We are by no means trying to preach or lecture here. Most of this is common sense and common knowledge. But just in case, why screw up a long-awaited getaway on the water with a violation?
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

3 Places to Get a Free Mobile Vaccination Before the 4th of July

It wasn't that long ago that the very first doses of the COVID-19 vaccination were opened up to the public in Missoula and there was a mad dash to be one of the lucky individuals to book an appointment. There would be openings for 200 people at the old Lucky's Market - and they would fill up in minutes. The first mass vaccination clinic at the Adams Center saw 400 people hurry to get one of the open spots before they announced the event was full. Getting one of the available vaccines when they were new and limited was like trying to get the hottest concert ticket in town. People were sharing strategies and success stories with those that were still hoping to somehow find an available appointment.