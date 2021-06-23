Former Stockdale standout Collatz Sellens finishes seventh in discus at Olympic trials
Fresh off an impressive 2019 track and field season, Alex Collatz Sellens was looking forward to big things last year before events were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the former Stockdale and USC standout thrower's momentum took a hit the past 15 months, Collatz Sellens continued her training — albeit in her father's backyard — and reached her season goal with a seventh-place finish in the discus at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Ore.