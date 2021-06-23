—CHARLES NORRIS—
Mr. Charles Edward Norris, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born in Bullock County, Alabama, November 09, 1942. Mr. Norris is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mrs. Verla Worthington Norris; two daughters, Wendy Norman (Pat) and Donna Algood (Jason); two sons, Keith Norris (Leanna) and John Norris; two sisters, Katheleen O’Rear and Anne Patai; one brother, Jimmy Norris (Louise); ten grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.www.unionspringsherald.com