Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallassee, AL

—CHARLES NORRIS—

unionspringsherald.com
 13 days ago

Mr. Charles Edward Norris, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born in Bullock County, Alabama, November 09, 1942. Mr. Norris is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mrs. Verla Worthington Norris; two daughters, Wendy Norman (Pat) and Donna Algood (Jason); two sons, Keith Norris (Leanna) and John Norris; two sisters, Katheleen O’Rear and Anne Patai; one brother, Jimmy Norris (Louise); ten grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

www.unionspringsherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallassee, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Bullock County, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edward Norris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia's far east -RIA

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky...
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy