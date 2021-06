It should come as no surprise that the underwater scenes in Pixar’s new movie, Luca, have a pleasing pastel shimmer: They’re so vivid, in their approximation of how light passes through the wavy blue, that you can almost feel the cool caress of the ocean against your eyeballs. Yet it’s not wonder, exactly, that the studio provokes with its latest secret world, a habitat of aquatic humanoids swimming off the Mediterranean coast. Nearly two decades after exploring the full splendor of life under the sea, Pixar has made the place look rather ordinary, an undistinguished corner of rock, algae, and blankly staring fish that bleat like sheep. What we mostly see down there is… water, photo-realistically rendered by the mightiest processing power in American animation.