New Straw May Be The Cure For Hiccups [PHOTOS]

By Chris Reed
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all had hiccups and you know how annoying it can be, so what about a cure for them?. Well, it appears that a special straw may just be the answer to rid yourself of the hiccups. Yes, a straw. This "L-Shaped" straw called HiccAway has been around for about...

krforadio.com
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
#Straw#Hiccups#The Cure#Hiccaway
