Zack Britton has a simple fix for MLB’s issue with pitchers using foreign substances. “To me, it’s the baseball,” the Yankees veteran reliever said Friday before a game against the Athletics. “Since I’ve gotten to the big leagues, there’s always been talks every spring about getting a baseball very similar to what they use in Japan. Comes out of the box with a little bit of tack to it. It would probably prevent most players from using anything, even the rosin bag, just because it has a good grip already and there’s really no need to do anything else.