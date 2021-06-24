Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

David Murphy: No easy answers for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, not even when it comes to trading Ben Simmons

By DAVID MURPHY
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

As Daryl Morey surveyed the wreckage of a season on Tuesday morning, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations looked and sounded like a man who knew that he had just lost the opportunity of a lifetime. And that’s exactly what he was. Nobody should be surprised if, 10 years from now, the Sixers look back and realize that 2021 was the year when the title should have come.

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Murphy
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Bucks#Celtics#Hawks#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Sixers Notes: Simmons, Rivers, Morey, Curry

Coach Doc Rivers defended the way he uses Ben Simmons after the Sixers dropped Game 5 against the Hawks Wednesday night, writes Derek Bodner of The Athletic. Philadelphia had a massive meltdown as a 26-point lead slipped away, and Simmons played a significant role, missing key free throws down the stretch and shooting just 4 of 14 from the line for the game. After talking about the need to be more aggressive, he took just four shots from the field Wednesday, finishing with eight points and nine assists.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons is in danger of playing his way into a trade away from the Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have absolutely collapsed in the last two games against the Atlanta Hawks. On Wednesday night, they cruised into halftime with a 22-point lead but quickly saw it deteriorate mid-way through the third quarter. While the team was dreadful in the final period especially, Sixers guard Ben Simmons once again had an atrocious performance.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

6 possible Ben Simmons trades the Sixers should make

There is no simply no debate following the Sixers’ crushing loss to the Atlanta Hawks — the Sixers absolutely have to trade Ben Simmons. The good news for fans is that there is likely going to be no debate within the Sixers’ front office on what to do either. It seems an almost certainty that Daryl Morey will be trading Simmons. It is just a matter of where the Sixers trade him and what they can get back in return.
NBAboxden.com

What is the right spot for Ben Simmons?

Anywhere he can play a Draymond Green role. That other international pu**y y’all be gassing too needs to be a similar role with maybe a little more freedom to score but yea, n*ggas is gahbage. That other international player nighas on here was saying he was better than prime young...
NBAUSA Today

Daryl Morey addresses Ben Simmons' issues, potential position change

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to pick up the pieces after letting a golden opportunity slip through their fingers by losing Game 7 at home to the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. The Sixers were the No. 1 seed in the East and seemed to have their best shot at winning a title in this postseason.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Daryl Morey Offers No Hints On Ben Simmons’ Future

Sixers president met with reporters today for the first time since his team was bounced from the playoffs Sunday night and it didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to Ben Simmons, writes Tim Bontemps of ESPN. Morey was asked several times during the virtual press conference if he...
NBAAtlantic City Press

Daryl Morey: "I frankly don't understand people saying the Sixers are in a bad situation"

Daryl Morey admitted he was still stunned. The Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations met the media Tuesday morning, just two days after the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks eliminated the top-seeded Sixers in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 103-99, Game 7 win. “That series is still incredibly painful,” Morey said....
NBAarcamax.com

David Murphy: Worst ever? Ben Simmons and the Sixers will struggle to live down a historic collapse in Game 5.

Some losses, you see them coming. You expect them. They follow a script. Reality presents itself from the first pitch, from the opening kickoff, from the drop of the puck or the jump of the ball. Joe Jurevicius runs 71 yards with everyone else in slow motion. Shaquille O’Neal settles in on the low block and starts doing business. Donovan McNabb is intercepted, and then L.J. Smith fumbles. The rest of the game is a process of acceptance. The end of the season arrives, but it does not flatten you like a bus.
NBAphillyvoice.com

If the Sixers trade Ben Simmons, who can they get for him?

It didn't take long for the trade Ben Simmons chorus to sing in Philadelphia, and perhaps it makes sense. The Sixers spent four seasons trying to build a contender around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and none of their four playoff runs —featuring completely different looks and lineups — were able to utilize Simmons as an asset in the postseason.
NBAPosted by
NJ.com

Point fingers at Sixers’ Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey for the collapse, too. Here’s why

PHILADELPHIA — Let’s face it, the Sixers are not a championship team. Oh, they might find a way, and the heart, to battle back to beat the Atlanta Hawks and live to survive — or blow — the Eastern Conference finals or NBA Finals, but they only way this roster could win a title is to somehow steer through the wreckage of better teams who have lost their superstars in a postseason filled with MRIs.
NBADelaware County Daily Times

Sixers president Daryl Morey pledges to build better on 'good foundation'

The Sixers produced the best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference, had an MVP finalist, won a playoff series and were in Game 7 of the second round. That didn't qualify them for a championship parade. As for a modest victory lap, well, team president Daryl Morey would not be opposed to a quiet jog.
NBAatlantanews.net

Ben Simmons takes blame for Sixers' playoff exit

Ben Simmons took accountability for his poor offensive performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons attempted only one shot in the fourth quarter in the final six games of the series -- a total of 43 minutes played -- and passed up a certain game-tying layup with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 7 loss.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Sixers Remain Committed To Ben Simmons Long-Term

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Final matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons was awful. While he may have gotten 13 assists, he was only able to score five points on four shots which is unacceptable from your supposed "superstar." Sixers fans were livid following the match and since the loss, many have been calling for Simmons to get traded. He hasn't been able to live up to his contract and based on comments made by Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers, it seems like Simmons isn't well-liked.
NBABleacher Report

It's Ultimatum Time for Philadelphia Sixers and Ben Simmons

The East's top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers are headed home after a 103-96 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and the early exit will certainly bring back some variation of the years-old debate about the fit between Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. For the latter, it's time to either adjust or be traded....
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Sixers’ big Ben Simmons problem

The Philadelphia 76ers overcame the Atlanta Hawks by winning Game 6 on Friday night. Joel Embiid has stayed rather consistent throughout the postseason this year, playing as one of the best in the league. Tobias Harris decided to show up too, as his 24 points on the night helped elevate the 76ers past the Hawks. Surprisingly, Seth Curry has emerged as a consistent producer for Philadelphia, as he’s played like a top-three player on the team throughout this series.