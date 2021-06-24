David Murphy: No easy answers for Daryl Morey and the Sixers, not even when it comes to trading Ben Simmons

There is no simply no debate following the Sixers’ crushing loss to the Atlanta Hawks — the Sixers absolutely have to trade Ben Simmons. The good news for fans is that there is likely going to be no debate within the Sixers’ front office on what to do either. It seems an almost certainty that Daryl Morey will be trading Simmons. It is just a matter of where the Sixers trade him and what they can get back in return.