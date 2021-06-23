Win At Home is a series of opinion articles written by author and motivational speaker Willie Spears. Learn more at www.williespears.com. In the early winter of 2004, I became a father. What an honor. My daughter writes in her book about my disappointment in having a child so quickly, and that child is a girl, not a boy. My wife and I were married in September of 2003, and she was pregnant five months later in February. I planned to be married for five years as I chased my dream of becoming a high school head football coach, and then we would have children. Tayelor and Kenneth both showed up in the first two years, not according to plan.