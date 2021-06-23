Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Win At Home

unionspringsherald.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin At Home is a series of opinion articles written by author and motivational speaker Willie Spears. Learn more at www.williespears.com. In the early winter of 2004, I became a father. What an honor. My daughter writes in her book about my disappointment in having a child so quickly, and that child is a girl, not a boy. My wife and I were married in September of 2003, and she was pregnant five months later in February. I planned to be married for five years as I chased my dream of becoming a high school head football coach, and then we would have children. Tayelor and Kenneth both showed up in the first two years, not according to plan.

www.unionspringsherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Win At Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Sports
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia's far east -RIA

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The plane, an Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky...
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy