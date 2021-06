The Nigeria Football Federation deserves full credit for the quality of friendly games being staged for the national teams in recent times. The Super Falcons were in the United States only recently for a four-nation tourney in which Nigeria played against Jamaica, Portugal and the USA. It was a big one for the senior women’s national team. Shortly before then, the Super Eagles engaged Cameroon in back-to-back friendlies in Austria. Without evaluating the results of these matches, it is important to appreciate the efforts of the federation in keeping the national teams busy.