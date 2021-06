Following the success of the pilot year of the Purple Fellowship, Shalom Task Force (STF) is excited to announce the launch of the STF Young Leadership Board and Ambassador Program. “When our first cohort of the Purple Fellowship was wrapping up, we knew we did not want these students’ involvement with STF to end there. This new initiative allows for our future leaders to grow the skills they excelled in during the fellowship, while deepening their connection with the work of STF,” says Jeffrey Younger, Director of Communications and Program Operations.