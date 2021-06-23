Cancel
Bullock County, AL

Commission approves motions

unionspringsherald.com
 13 days ago

At the May 10, 2021, meeting of the Bullock County Commission, Revenue Commissioner Neara Reed asked approval of three nominees to sit on the Board of Equalization. The Commissioners voted to approve Ronald Smith, Shirley Streeter, and Christopher Baskin. Administrator Patrick Smith would draft a letter to the State of Alabama for final approval. Revenue Commissioner Reed asked the commission to approve an increase in pay for an employee in her office.

www.unionspringsherald.com
