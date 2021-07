Dreamstate SoCal is revving its engines and setting a course for trance heaven with the news of the upcoming ticket sale in July. While Insomniac Events kept Trance Family members satiated during the pandemic with a series of Dreamstate Park N Raves and livestream experiences to check out, one thing that was still sorely missed was the annual celebration in Southern California. Late last year, Dreamstate looked to brighter days ahead by announcing that their flagship festival, Dreamstate SoCal, would be making its return to the NOS Events Center on November 19-20, 2021, and eager fans scooped up pre-sale tickets in a hurry.