The Beaver Dam High School baseball team rallied from a 5-1 hole to win wild one at Slinger 10-8 on Tuesday in a WIAA Division One Regional Semifinal. After giving up four runs in the bottom 3rd, the Golden Beavers sent 11 men to the plate in the 5th to lead 8-6. The Owls plated a pair in the bottom of the frame to put the game back to even at 8-8. Ben Scharfenberg had a clutch single to center in top of 6th that plated Logan Thomas and Wesley Biel, restoring the two run cushion. Slinger loaded the based in the bottom of the 7th, but a 1-2-3 double play ended the game.