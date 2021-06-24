Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

'Ashamed' Capitol rioter gets probation after guilty plea

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anna Morgan-Lloyd of Indiana was sentenced to three years of probation on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of demonstrating inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. This is the first sentencing of a Jan. 6 rioter. After the attack, Lloyd, 49, called Jan. 6 "the most exciting day of my life," but she told U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth on Wednesday that she now is "ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day." Lloyd said she wanted to support former President Donald Trump "peacefully" and it was "never my intent to be a part of something that's so disgraceful to our American people and so disgraceful to our country. I just want to apologize."

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#Protest Riot#Ashamed#Lloyd 49#American#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Ex-FBI lawyer facing just one-year bar suspension after guilty plea for FISA deception

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel in Washington, D.C., has reached an agreement with ex-FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith that his admitted criminality does not constitute “moral turpitude” and his law license should be suspended for just one year after he received only probation for falsifying a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act document during the Trump-Russia investigation.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WITF

Prosecutors get their 1st guilty plea in the Jan. 6 oath keepers conspiracy case

Young is one of 16 people associated with the Oath Keepers to be charged with conspiracy, obstruction and other offenses over the Capitol riot. (Washington) — Federal prosecutors secured their first guilty plea Wednesday in the Justice Department’s sprawling conspiracy case involving the Oath Keepers extremist group in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

First guilty plea from Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot conspiracy case

A 54-year-old Florida man has become the first defendant charged with conspiracy to plead guilty to charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot. Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper who had been facing six charges including destruction of government property and civil disorder, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to just two charges he had been facing for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Hill

Indiana woman to cite 'Schindler's List' in Capitol riot guilty plea

An Indiana woman said she learned watching “Schindler’s List” about her guilt in the Jan 6. riot at the Capitol, USA Today reported on Tuesday. In a letter to the judge presiding over her case, Anna-Morgan Lloyd apologized for her involvement in the riot, adding that she felt “ashamed” of how the pro-Trump march turned violent.
California, PAleadertimes.com

Capitol rioter used charity to promote violence, feds say

(AP) — A California man charged with joining anti-government extremists in rioting at the U.S. Capitol told the IRS last year that he formed a charity called the American Phoenix Project to defend “human and civil rights” and educate the public about vaccines. Instead, Alan Hostetter used his tax-exempt nonprofit as a platform to oppose COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, protest that […]
New York City, NYMSNBC

Fearing charges, Trump Org attorneys meet with prosecutors

Donald Trump is currently facing ongoing criminal investigations, but that's not the full scope of the former president's legal troubles. On the contrary, prosecutors in New York are reportedly considering charges against the Republican's private business: the Trump Organization. Yesterday, as the New York Times reported, the former president's attorneys...
Northumberland County, PAnewsitem.com

District Court: Guilty Pleas

MOUNT CARMEL — Four defendants entered guilty pleas Wednesday and were ordered by Magisterial District Judge William Cole to pay fines and costs. • Breanna Boyer, 24, of 406 Amy St., Wilburton, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus costs and placed on probation for a year. Charges of aggravated assault, obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest and public drunkenness were withdrawn. Boyer was charged by Mount Carmel Patrolman Tyler Herbster in connection with an incident at 12:14 a.m. May 14 at 21 N. Oak St.