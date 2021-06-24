'Ashamed' Capitol rioter gets probation after guilty plea

Anna Morgan-Lloyd of Indiana was sentenced to three years of probation on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of demonstrating inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. This is the first sentencing of a Jan. 6 rioter. After the attack, Lloyd, 49, called Jan. 6 "the most exciting day of my life," but she told U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth on Wednesday that she now is "ashamed that it became a savage display of violence that day." Lloyd said she wanted to support former President Donald Trump "peacefully" and it was "never my intent to be a part of something that's so disgraceful to our American people and so disgraceful to our country. I just want to apologize."