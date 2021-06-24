Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conecuh, Covington, Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Conecuh; Covington; Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Escambia County in south central Alabama Southeastern Conecuh County in south central Alabama Western Covington County in south central Alabama * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southwest of Red Level, or 10 miles west of Andalusia, moving southeast at 10 mph. Another severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Brooklyn and was moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Andalusia, River Falls, Red Level, Heath and Gantt. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH