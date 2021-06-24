Special Weather Statement issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Chuckwalla Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM PDT At 534 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple strong thunderstorms 15 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving northeast at 5 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm, which may also generate blowing dust. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Imperial and Riverside Counties. This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 115 and 141.