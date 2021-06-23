Cancel
Djokovic, Barty are Wimbledon top seeds, Federer, Serena 7th

By KTVO Sports
ktvo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England (AP) -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic has been named the top seed at Wimbledon as he seeks his 20th Grand Slam title. Roger Federer and Serena Williams will begin the grass-court tournament next week seeded seventh. Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty is seeded first on the women's side. The Australian...

