Djokovic, Barty are Wimbledon top seeds, Federer, Serena 7th

WIMBLEDON, England — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams returns to Centre Court on Tuesday to begin her latest bid for a record-tying 24th major title. Seeded No. 6, she’ll open against 100th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams did not play a grass-court tuneup tournament after the French Open, where she lost in the fourth round. She’s 77-1 in first-round matches at major tournaments. Coco Gauff, who reached the fourth round in her Wimbledon debut two years ago at age 15, opens against Francesca Jones. No. 1-seeded Ash Barty will be first on Centre Court to play Carla Suárez Navarro. On the men’s side, eight-time champion Roger Federer faces Adrian Mannarino and has won all six of their previous matches. Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 2 behind Djokovic, plays Jan-Lennard Struff. Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam tournament where Medvedev has never reached the second week.