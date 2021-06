When I was an associate editor at Sports Illustrated, I was part of the team that covered the steroid scandal that was ruining Major League Baseball as a generation of batters who, only a few years earlier, had normally athletic bodies transformed themselves into hulks and began annihilating the home run record books. They weren’t just hitting more homers, they were belting them into different zip codes. That there was a problem in baseball was not up for debate, for all we had to do was witness the remarkable speed with which players acquired their bulging, Popeye-like forearms. I felt it was important to shine light, because I loved the game and still do. But it was painful.