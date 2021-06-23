Blackberry Jam Music Festival may be toned down a bit, but lively tunes will still fill the air
The event coordinator for the annual Blackberry Jam Music Festival doesn't mind the balancing act he has to perform each year. First, of course, are the planning and the logistics that come with being the chief organizer of the festival held each June at Franklin's Boyd Mill Farm on Blazer Road. Steve Young has managed the event details since the second year after the Blackberry Jam began 18 years ago.