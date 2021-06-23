Microsoft Ending Its Cloudyn Cost Assessment Service This Month

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. Every month, we compile a list of companies that are top of their field according to our AI. These stocks run the gamut from Top Buy to Top Tech to Top Quality Value, but the one thing they all have in common is that they’re rated above average or better by our in-house artificial intelligence algorithms. Whether or not they belong in your portfolio depends on your investment strategy – but there’s a little something here for everyone.