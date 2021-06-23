Microsoft Ending Its Cloudyn Cost Assessment Service This Month
Microsoft is planning to end its Cloudyn cost assessment solution for cloud services on June 30. A notice regarding Cloudyn's end was tucked into a June 1 Microsoft Azure blog post focused on Azure Cost Management and Billing solution updates. The oblique Cloudyn mention was spotted by Licensing School, a U.K.-based tracker of Microsoft licensing changes. Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) customers, though, likely got a notice earlier from Microsoft about Cloudyn's end. Microsoft wants to steer Cloudyn users toward using its Azure Cost Management and Billing solution instead.redmondmag.com