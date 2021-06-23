Cancel
Business

Microsoft Ending Its Cloudyn Cost Assessment Service This Month

By Kurt Mackie
Redmondmag.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is planning to end its Cloudyn cost assessment solution for cloud services on June 30. A notice regarding Cloudyn's end was tucked into a June 1 Microsoft Azure blog post focused on Azure Cost Management and Billing solution updates. The oblique Cloudyn mention was spotted by Licensing School, a U.K.-based tracker of Microsoft licensing changes. Microsoft's Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) customers, though, likely got a notice earlier from Microsoft about Cloudyn's end. Microsoft wants to steer Cloudyn users toward using its Azure Cost Management and Billing solution instead.

redmondmag.com
