A Woman Decided To Check What Her Husband Is Doing With Her Son When She Is Not At Home! Ah, If She Could Expect This!

Big fear for Nabilla who announced the emergency hospitalization of her son Milann. The candidate subsequently gave her news. The night of June 17, 2021 was a real nightmare for Nabilla, who recently had to deal with an unforeseen event for her wedding. While spending a quiet evening with her darling Thomas Vergara, the 29-year-old noticed that little Milann was no longer breathing. Panicked, the influencer rushed to the emergency room with her son. A terrible story she told in tears about Snapchat : “I had to go to the hospital because our son couldn’t breathe. He is much better, they put him on a respirator so that he can breathe. He has a respiratory tract infection. We found him in the bedroom, he couldn’t breathe. He was choking. He was taken to the hospital and they gave him a cortisone injection in his leg. “